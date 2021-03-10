2 teens stabbed after fight outside Asbury Park High School

A fight at Asbury Park High School on Tuesday led to attempted murder charges.

Police arriving to the school around 3:40 p.m found two young men, ages 17 and 18, with stab wounds.

Jadon Carter, 20, of Asbury Park, was found near school and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the fight.

The teens remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Gramiccioni did not disclose details about the circumstances of the fight.

Schools Superintendent Sancha Gray said on Tuesday that a "disagreement" that started between two or more students continued after school had been dismissed.

"An individual who is not an Asbury Park student may have provided a weapon to one of the students after dismissal, outside of the school building. It appears that the weapon(s) was subsequently used to injure one or more individuals," Gray said in a written statement.

Gray credited the school's security protocol for preventing the violence from occurring inside the school

"We utilize a multi-layered security approach, which not only focuses on the prevention of the introduction of weapons into the school environment, but also includes elements of social and emotional learning, mindfulness and peer mediation," Gray said.

Gramiccioni asked anyone with information about this incident is urged to call his office at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police at 732-774-1300.

