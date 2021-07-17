2 kids have the best reaction on Springshot ride in Wildwood, NJ

Springshot riders Riley and Rocco at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, NJ - Photo: YouTube user Sarabeara444 Newkids4

I think these two kids in Wildwood experienced practically every emotion imaginable in under one minute.

This video kept popping-up on YouTube for me, so I decided to check it out — and I think I've watched it 20 or 30 times already.

The scene is the Springshot ride at Adventure Pier, one of the Morey's Piers properties, on the Wildwood boardwalk.

If you aren't familiar with it, the Springshot is one of those rides that most people will watch but will never go on (I'm included in that category). It's a slingshot — you are strapped into a seat that's between two towers and bungee cords, when released, shoot you straight up into the air. And this ride, according to Morey's website, will hurl you (no pun intended) at about 75 MPH.

That takes us to these twins, Riley and Rocco.

And luckily for these two, the people that they were with bought the optional video recording of their ride, which will probably be played at every family event they attend for the next four decades.

I'll let the video speak for itself, but you'll see them both start out excited and then nervous, followed by terrified, then excited, then scared, unconscious, freaking out, maybe unconscious again, and then really freaking out, then about a split second of joy, maybe passing out again...

All kidding aside, job well done, guys!

