PLEASANTVILLE —Shots were fired in the stands during a high school football playoff game on Friday night.

Two people were injured when shots were fired at Pleasantville High School during the Pleasantville- Central Camden game, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office which offered no other information.

Mike Frankel of Jersey Sports Zone captured the sound of six shots fired as he recorded the game. He said a dozen police officers were working the game and an ambulance was already at the game.

Pleasantville police chief Sean Riggin during a briefing said the two suffered "serious injuries" and were hospitalized.

Pleasantville police told NBC Philadelphia a man and a boy were injured when the shots rang out in the home stands around 8:30 p.m. during the third quarter. Video footage from 6 ABC Action News showed fans fleeing the stands after the shots were fired as players stood on the field.

Players told CBS Philly they thought the gunshots were fireworks before running to the sidelines for safety.

The game was suspended, according to 6 ABC Action News.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account the NJSIAA said it was aware of the incident.

"We are following the initial reports of what took place. In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected in the Pleasantville and Camden communities,"

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5