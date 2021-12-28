2 found dead in Egg Harbor Township, NJ camper

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two males were found dead inside a camper Tuesday morning but their deaths are not believed to be suspicious.

They were found inside a camper located in a wooded area of the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township around 9:30 a.m., according to police Capt. Heath Per. Their deaths are believed to be accidental.

Per said their identities are being withheld pending additional investigation and notification of family.

He did not disclose the relationship between the individuals, their age, how their bodies were discovered or the circumstances of their death.

Anyone with information about the men's deaths is asked to contact the Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051.

