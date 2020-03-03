16-year-old will be tried as adult in shooting of Brick Memorial students

BRICK — One of the two teens accused of shooting at a group of students a quarter mile from Brick Memorial High School, injuring one, will be tried as an adult.

Luis Rivas, 16, is facing four felony counts of attempted murder as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Criminal charges against underage defendants are usually heard in Family Court with proceedings that are kept from the public. For serious cases, prosecutors often request that charges be moved to Superior Court. In this case, Rivas voluntarily agreed to be prosecuted as an adult, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 22 after a 16-year-old who had been shot ran back to the high school to seek help.

The shooting resulted in officials locking down the entire campus as well as neighboring schools for the afternoon.

Officials said Rivas and another teen shot at the four students who were walking home from school.

Rivas was arrested in Asbury Park on Oct. 26. The other teen turned himself into township police days later and also was charged as a juvenile with attempted murder. Both juvenile defendants remain at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities did not explain what motivated the shooting. After the incident, township police arrested at least 19 people during a three-day crackdown on areas that the teens had been known to frequent.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.