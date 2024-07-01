You can find almost all waterbodies in New Jersey: rivers, lakes, the ocean and restricted waters like reservoirs. Though there's a lot of pros that come with the easy access, water enthusiasts also have more potential risks to account for.

Regardless of the waterway, drownings are all too common this time of year. Just over the weekend, for example, authorities recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Delaware River.

Year after year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as the month with the most unintentional fatal drownings. For the agency's month-by-month breakdown click here.

The CDC also recently concluded drowning deaths are climbing nationwide. From 2020 to 2022, the agency says the U.S. witnessed over 4,500 fatal incidents a year. Adding to the unsettling data, it determines over half of U.S. adults haven't had any formal swimming instruction.

Both the CDC and American Red Cross NJ Region's Diane Concannon stress no one should overlook basic swimming instruction and water education.

As we enter the month of July, below is some advice and risks Concannon says could be the difference between life and death.

Ocean

Lake

River

Reservoir

-reservoir should never be on the list

-Concannon says warning signs are often present

-"follow the rules," says Concannon

Just last weekend someone drowned in a cranberry NJ reservoir. Then days later on June 25, a teen disappeared in a reservoir in West Milford.