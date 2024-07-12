10 businesses added to NJ’s list of cheating employers

⚫ A list created in September now has 178 entries

⚫ State officials say the entries are cheating tax and benefit laws

⚫ 10 businesses added to the list owe close to $1 million

New Jersey's list of bad employers keeps expanding.

For the month of July, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has added the names of 10 businesses to "The WALL" (Workplace Accountability in Labor List), including a beach club, a pool company, and a body shop.

Now the list includes 178 employers that have violated wage, benefit or tax laws and haven't paid up. No business has come off the WALL since last month.

Altogether, the 10 additional employers owe a whopping $930,000, NJDOL said, for unpaid contributions, penalties and interest related to unemployment insurance and New Jersey's disability benefits fund.

The WALL, which launched in September, represents more than $18 million owed to either the state or the employers' workers.

WALL entries received plenty of notice before getting posted, according to NJDOL.

Businesses can't come off of the list until they've paid their obligations in full. While on the list, businesses are barred from public contracting with governments.

To date, NJDOL has recovered more than $480,000 in outstanding liabilities from businesses on the WALL or businesses that were warned that they would be added to the list.

Additions to the WALL: July 2024

Atlantis Beach Club, Inc.

⚫ 5102 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood

⚫ Total owed: $114,073.81

Brooksite Contractors, Inc.

⚫ 1176 Puddingstone Rd., Mountainside; 2299 Springfield Ave., Vauxhall

⚫ Total owed: $110,684.59

Brookwood Body Shop, Ltd.

⚫ 50 Senara Lake Lane, Sparta; 117 E. Dewey Ave., Wharton

⚫ Total owed: $112,364.20

Cabanaman Pools LLC

⚫ 259 Drum Point Rd., Brick; 5302 Route 33, Farmingdale; 420 Route 34, Colts Neck

⚫ Total owed: $113,888.36

Fletcher Engineering, Inc.

⚫ 54 W. Pond Rd., Hopelawn; 9 Ludwig Ct., Fords

⚫ Total owed: $96,584.02

Gagliano & Associates

⚫ 9 James St., Bloomfield

⚫ Total owed: $50,266.50

Stonewood Builders LLC

⚫ 1208 S. Shore Road, Ocean View; 222 New Road, Linwood

⚫ Total owed: $77,152.72

Terra Construction Corp

⚫ 41 Hamilton Rd., Kearney

⚫ Total owed: $110,172.15

The Lynx Group, LLC

⚫ 1249 South River Rd., Cranbury

⚫ Total owed: $39,176.69

Thomas J. Weaver Plumbing, Inc.

⚫ 131 Garfield Ave., Clementon; 400 Delsea Dr., Sewell

⚫ Total owed: $106,148.86

