1 dead in one of two South Brunswick, NJ house fires

1 dead in one of two South Brunswick, NJ house fires

Fires on Pelham Road, Riva Avenue in South Brunswick 5/16/22 (South Brunswick police)

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — One person is dead in one of two house fires that developed within the course of six hours on Monday.

Firefighters found the body of Vincent Cosumano, 61, inside a house on Pelham Road in the Kendall Park section late Monday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Brynn Krause. Records indicate Cosumano is the owner of the house.

Krause did not disclose the circumstances of the fire or if he was the only person inside at the time.

Fire at a house on Pelham Road in South Brunswick 5/16/22 (South Brunswick police)
loading...

Fire at a group home

Earlier in the day, a fire was reported at a Bancroft group home on Riva Avenue in the Monmouth Park section, according to Monmouth Junction Fire Chief Scott Smith.

Flames were coming from several windows with heavy smoke as firefighters arrived around 4:25 p.m., according to South Brunswick police.

“The firefighters conducted an aggressive fire attack to contain the fire under very punishing conditions,” according to Smith. “This was a very hot, smokey fire that was spreading very rapidly. It was a tremendous effort by all firefighters on scene."

Fire at a house on Riva Avenue in South Brunswick 5/16/22 (South Brunswick police)
loading...

Three people inside the house at the time of the fire made it out safely, according to Scott.

The fire is under investigation by the South Brunswick Township Police Department, South Brunswick Township Fire Safety Bureau, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame

These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022

We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022

UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)
Filed Under: Kendall Park, Middlesex County, Monmouth Junction, South Brunswick
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top