1 dead in one of two South Brunswick, NJ house fires

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — One person is dead in one of two house fires that developed within the course of six hours on Monday.

Firefighters found the body of Vincent Cosumano, 61, inside a house on Pelham Road in the Kendall Park section late Monday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Brynn Krause. Records indicate Cosumano is the owner of the house.

Krause did not disclose the circumstances of the fire or if he was the only person inside at the time.

Fire at a house on Pelham Road in South Brunswick 5/16/22 Fire at a house on Pelham Road in South Brunswick 5/16/22 (South Brunswick police) loading...

Fire at a group home

Earlier in the day, a fire was reported at a Bancroft group home on Riva Avenue in the Monmouth Park section, according to Monmouth Junction Fire Chief Scott Smith.

Flames were coming from several windows with heavy smoke as firefighters arrived around 4:25 p.m., according to South Brunswick police.

“The firefighters conducted an aggressive fire attack to contain the fire under very punishing conditions,” according to Smith. “This was a very hot, smokey fire that was spreading very rapidly. It was a tremendous effort by all firefighters on scene."

Fire at a house on Riva Avenue in South Brunswick Fire at a house on Riva Avenue in South Brunswick 5/16/22 (South Brunswick police) loading...

Three people inside the house at the time of the fire made it out safely, according to Scott.

The fire is under investigation by the South Brunswick Township Police Department, South Brunswick Township Fire Safety Bureau, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!