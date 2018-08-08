You’ve never seen a basketball shot like this

The Harlem Globetrotters are in Wildwood for a series of four games, and, while at the Shore, pulled off one of the most amazing trick shots you’ll ever see: a successful shot from an airplane.

Bull Bullard is the Globetrotter who made the shot; he made one from a helicopter in Wildwood last year. During the video, he reminisces about previous trick shots, including the helicopter shot. The plane was traveling about 70 miles an hour. The Globetrotters' schedule includes four games and clinics at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

