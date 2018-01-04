Contact Us
Make My Homepage

You’re an ass****: Snow day edition

By Joe Votruba January 4, 2018 12:20 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

When it comes to driving in the snow, there are a number of driving pet peeves that come to mind.

Jeff and I spoke about this when it became clear snow was in our near future: Things like driving too slow, stopping short, or my biggest pet peeve, not clearing all the snow off of your vehicle.

Deminski: What’s the dumbest driving move in snowy weather? (Poll)

I’ve said for a long time drivers that do this should not only be publicly shamed, but also have their driving privileges revoked until winter is over. To avoid things from getting to that point, I decided to film a short PSA for you called ‘You’re an ass****.’

I hope the tips provided in this video lead to a more pleasant snowy driving experience.

Follow Joe Votruba on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | | Category: Deminski & Doyle | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM