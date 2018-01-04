You’re an ass****: Snow day edition

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

When it comes to driving in the snow, there are a number of driving pet peeves that come to mind.

Jeff and I spoke about this when it became clear snow was in our near future: Things like driving too slow, stopping short, or my biggest pet peeve, not clearing all the snow off of your vehicle.

Deminski: What’s the dumbest driving move in snowy weather? (Poll)

I’ve said for a long time drivers that do this should not only be publicly shamed, but also have their driving privileges revoked until winter is over. To avoid things from getting to that point, I decided to film a short PSA for you called ‘You’re an ass****.’

I hope the tips provided in this video lead to a more pleasant snowy driving experience.

