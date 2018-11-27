Your picks for Giving Tuesday & beyond: NJ groups to support

For those looking to give this holiday season, we rounded up at least a dozen New Jersey charitable causes highly rated on Charity Navigator. We then asked you to send in your suggestions to consider this Giving Tuesday and year-round. And, some answered with passion! Here's a 'round two' of NJ non-profits and groups, based on submissions through email and social media.

Candy Cooper shared two NJ based groups for consideration:

Marty’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary

118 Route 526, Upper Freehold Township, NJ 08501

Marty's Place provides a loving and protected environment for senior dogs (age 7 and older) that do not have homes. Candy notes "they also have a pool and work with dogs needing swim therapy ."

Emergency Housing and Advocacy Program of the Freehold Clergy Association

( based out of St. Peter's Episcopal Chuch) 33 Throckmorton St, Freehold, NJ 07728

Candy writes "They help members of the community throughout the year and from December 1st thru March 31st they work with 7 houses of worship in the community to give food and shelter every night to up to 12 men."

Nadia DaSilva-Rodrigues 'nominated' a wildlife rehab facility in Hunterdon County:

Woodlands Wildlife Refuge

676 County Road 513, Pittstown, NJ 08867

In an email, Nadia writes "They get zero federal or state funds. They operate solely on volunteers and donations. They have helped Pedals and Mike and Ike bear cubs, along with SO many others. "

Christine Migton sent in information on her family's own project:

Boxwood Junction

PO Box 930, Clark, NJ 07066

The inclusive community for people with disabilities is overseen by The John M Migton Foundation. Christine writes "My mom and I started this organization to create a safe place for my older sister,who has autism and seizures.... What we envision is a community where our residents live alongside mentors who help manage businesses that provide work opportunities for our residents." Migton points to very high rates of unemployment and underemployed among workers with disabilities.

On Facebook, JA Palma shared 'lots of other great places' including the following four:

Unforgotten Haven

100 South Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012

Unforgotten Haven is a South Jersey non-profit organization whose "mission is to help the less fortunate wherever they may be found." In addition to accepting monetary donations, the group also keeps an Amazon wish list for supporters to contribute.

Animal Welfare Association

509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043

AWA distinguishes itself as 'the oldest and largest low-cost spay/neuter clinic and no-kill animal shelter in South Jersey.' 2017 stats show a 97% 'save rate', including more senior dogs and cats than in any prior year.

Burlington County Animal Shelter

35 Academy Dr, Westampton, NJ 08060

YMCA Medford

1303 Stokes Rd, Medford, NJ 08055

On an 800-acre property in Burlington County, there's Camps Ockanickon and Matollionequay, plus a day camp program. It's all part of the New Jersey YMCA state alliance .

Also on Facebook, Frankie Virgili submitted a Christian prep school for consideration:

Timothy Christian School, 2008 Ethel Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854

and, Barbarra Mejias offered (non-NJ based) St Jude’s Children’s Hospital as 'a great charity'.

