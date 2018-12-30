Your ESPN is safe: Disney, FiOS reach deal to continue

Disney and Verizon FiOS appear to have reached a deal that would keep some or all of the former's content on the latter's television service.

Verizon said in a tweet Sunday it and Disney had reached a "broad-based distribution agreement" -- but it didn't say what that entailed. Verizon said details would be released in the coming days.

NorthJersey.com reports a Verizon spokesperson told the site there would be no interruption in service.

A contract between Disney and Verizon Fios, which allows Fios to show Disney owned channels — including ABC New York, ABC Philadelphia, ESPN, Disney and Freeform — was set to expire at the end of the year.

Disney launched an ad last week to warn consumers that they may lose access to their networks soon.

Disney’s ESPN is the most expensive channel for distributors, according to a report from NBCNews.com , as Disney charges $8.14 per month from each subscriber. Disney, however, says that ESPN is one of the most popular networks for cable subscribers.

It's estimated that Verizon's FiOS has 4.5 million subscribers.

More from New Jersey 101.5: