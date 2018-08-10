Your camera phone is amazing… learn how to use it!

This week we were all mesmerized by the viral video out of Newark showing a guy stomping on a couple of police cars, while the cops watched. Fascinating. Everybody was talking about it. The video was compelling but hard to watch. I'm no cinematographer but since I have to shoot some videos for our platforms and hopefully lots of people will watch, I try to at least use the video camera the right way.

I hope you get to capture something amazing someday that you'll be able to post and get 18 gazillion views. Please shoot it the right way, so we can all enjoy it!!!

