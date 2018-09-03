Young siblings struck by pickup truck in Newark, report says

NEWARK — A brother and sister were struck by a pickup when they ran into the street on Sunday night, according to police.

The driver of a pick up told Newark Police he didn't see the 5-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl dart out from between cars parked along First Street around 8:15 p.m., according to RLS Metro Breaking News. The children were taken to University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The children were with a guardian when they ran away, witnesses told the news site.

