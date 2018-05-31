Young patriots honoring old glory — #BlueFriday

With all the bad news we encounter every day in New Jersey, commuting woes, high taxes, ignorant out-of-touch politicians to name a few, it's nice to hear a bit of good news.

This Friday we're honoring Aberdeen Patrolman Raymond Campbell and Sgt. Craig Hausmann. Both men stepped up to not only recognize the efforts of the kids on the Safety Patrol at Strathmore Elementary School, but they made the time to honor our veterans. Sometimes life is about the small gestures. Sometimes it's just about encouraging the patriotic activities of the next generation. We appreciate the job that these two hometown heroes and the entire Aberdeen PD does everyday to serve their community. Here's the story from the Department's Facebook page:

As part of Ptl. Raymond Campbell’s security detail at Strathmore Elementary School, he noticed on a daily basis the Safety Patrol students were properly raising, lowering and folding the American Flag. He was impressed to see children of their age show so much respect and etiquette for the flag.

Ptl. Campbell noticed the flag pole was equipped to handle the POW/MIA flag, but was soon advised that the school did not have one. He worked with Sergeant Craig Hausmann to setup a small ceremony to present Strathmore Elementary School with a flag that was donated by VFW Post# 4745.

On May 14, 2018 the Aberdeen Township Police Department along with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Guadalcanal Post # 4745 of Cliffwood Beach presented the students with a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW) Flag.

The Aberdeen Township Police Department would like to thank Principal Bera, Commander John Hausmann, Chaplain Harry Kneute and several of our officers for their participation in recognizing the school. We would also like to commend Mrs. Albanese for her dedication to these students and her patriotism to the American Flag.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin' Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

