Young lady, pardon me for staring but I can’t stop

My son and lovely daughter-in-law welcomed their first child into the world this past weekend, giving us the best gift I could think of, our first grandchild. It's a beautiful, healthy baby girl! They asked what I wanted to be called, and I said "pop" in honor of my maternal grandfather.

People have been telling me for years that I'm gonna flip when I become a grandfather and it will change my life. I really tried to tamp down my enthusiasm before the blessed event, partly out of caution and concern and mostly because I didn't know what to expect. I knew the incredible joy I had with the arrivals of each of my three children and the tremendous amount of love and pride I will always have for all of them. It's absolutely the highlight of my life, being a parent. But this, I had no idea what to expect.

All I know is I do not want to be one of those gushing grandparents that can't stop talking about their grandkids. Too bad. If you're an invested, involved, loving mom or dad, there is no way to escape the incredible rush of... I don't even know what to call it, that fills your entire being, when you lay eyes on that little human being. All I know is that they can call me anytime of the day or night and I'd rush over there just to be with her. I couldn't take my eyes off of her at each visit at the hospital. It was like I was possessed. I have no idea what the future will bring, other than hoping she has a life filled with health, happiness and joy.... and plenty of time with Pop!

