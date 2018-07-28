Young dad dies after being hit by speeding biker in cop chase

JACKSON — After weeks of fighting for his life, an innocent 24-year-old man who whose car was slammed by a speeding motorcycle has died.

Prosecutors said Saturday that Eric Larson died Friday from injuries he suffered July 5 when 22-year-old township man Anthony Griffin crashed into the side of Larson's vehicle. Griffin died in the crash while Larson was hospitalized.

A police officer had briefly followed Griffin, reaching a top speed of 82 mph, before the crash.

Larson was the father of two girls and was engaged to be married. His relatives described him as a stay-at-home dad and a devoted Yankees fan. He was a graduate of Jackson Liberty High School.

Eric Larson, right, in an undated photo. (Courtesy of Larson Family)

Larson's loved ones continue to raise money to help pay for his medical expenses through GoFundMe.

Services for Larson will be Tuesday and Wednesday with a funeral on Thursday . Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home is in charge.

The cop had tried to pull over Griffin after seeing him disregard a red light at Brewers Bridge Road about 10:20 p.m.

"Griffin drove through the red stop light without stopping and turned right heading south onto South New Prospect Road. The Jackson patrol followed and activated his overhead lights to initiate a motor vehicle stop," prosecutors said in a statement.

"At this time, Griffin accelerated at a high rate of speed for approximately 10 seconds approaching Oak Drive where his motorcycle struck the driver side door of a 2008 Grey Hyundai Elantra, driven by Eric Larson, 24, of Jackson Township, who was making a left hand turn to head northbound on South New Prospect Road."

Griffin had a poor driving record and his bike was not registered and had fake plates. Griffin was also uninsured, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors last week released a copy of the police vehicle's dashcam.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .