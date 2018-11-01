Car jumps sidewalk, hits 2 NJ kids trick-or-treating Halloween

TOMS RIVER — Two crashes put a damper on Halloween festivities Wednesday night in two New Jersey communities.

Two children and an adult were injured when a car jumped the sidewalk along 16th Street between JFK Boulevard and Avenue C in Bayonne, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. They are hospitalized in stable condition.

Suarez said the driver remained at the crash scene.

Pictures of the crash scene posted by NJ.com and RLS Metro Breaking News show a SUV with front-end damage, a damaged stroller and a bag of candy.

Vehicle involved with a crash in Bayonne on Halloween night (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis on his Facebook page said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The mayor told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the children were age 1 and 5. The adult with them was a 26-year-old man, according to Davis.

He asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call Bayonne police at 201-858-6900.

Harold Oswald, 80, of Willow Grove, PA suffered a serious head injury when the gas powered go-kart he was riding in the annual Toms River Halloween parade flipped over in front of the Ocean County courthouse, according to Toms River police.

The man's head struck the pavement, sending him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center via medical helicopter for treatment of a skull fracture. Police said Osawld was not wearing a helmet and the go kart did not have seat belts.

An investigation in to caused the go-kart to flip is ongoing. Police asked anyone with video of the incident to contact them at 732-349-0150.

