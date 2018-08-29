You should be eating more liverwurst

If you are not already eating liverwurst, you are missing out.

I have no idea if it's good for you or if it is recommended for a healthy eating lifestyle. I'm guessing it's not. Actually I'm not entirely sure of what is even in it. That said, it's delicious.

My favorite liverwurst sandwich - yes, one I ordered with a beer at business meetings - is from Arthurs Tavern in Morris Plains, NJ: liverwurst, raw red onions, whole grain mustard and rye bread. There are some variations with mayo and toasted bread , but the classic still stands out for me.

It's a classic and if you haven't tried it, trust me, it's great, but ya gotta go to the right place.

