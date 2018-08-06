You need a vacation and you deserve it!

How much of your vacation are you actually using? Americans are using only 54% of their eligible vacation time according to the recruitment website Glassdoor who claims last year, only 23% of employees who get paid time off took all of the time they were entitled to — and nearly 10% took no paid time off at all and it cost you 66 billion dollars in unused benefits!

It's hard enough to take a vacation when you actually have one, thanks to the internet. Who can actually go a week or two without at least checking e-mail, not to mention social media. It seems like we're working even when we're not. All the more reason why you need the time off. Also, it isn't like you're overwhelmed with benefits at work, you should take advantage of whatever you get, especially vacation days. Your friends and family will thank you.

