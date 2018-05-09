You might be owed $1,200 by Dish Network, find out here

If you received a telemarketing call from Dish Network between May 11, 2010 and August 1, 2011 you may have $1,200 you don't know about. It depends in part if you were on the National Do Not Call Registry back then. And who can remember, right? So there's now an easy way to find out.

A 2014 class action lawsuit against Dish Network was over 18,066 phone numbers being called that were on that Do Not Call list. Find out if your number was one of them by going here and searching your number.

If it does show you were on the list you can submit a claim through this claims administration site's payment form. It doesn't guarantee payment but with a maximum payment of $1,200 it's worth a shot! Do it now as you have only until June 18, 2018. Even if your number isn't on this list, share this story with as many people as you can so they can see if theirs is.

