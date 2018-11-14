You found him! Cops say he’s the Parkway rest-stop mugger

SAYREVILLE — A South River man was arrested for beating and robbing an elderly man early last Thursday morning at the Cheesequake service area on the Garden State Parkway.

State Police credited social media shares for identifying Luke Benneman, 46, of South River, in the assault early last Thursday morning . Benneman was arrested on Monday.

The victims was punched several times and thrown to the ground in a men's room at the Cheesequake Service Area about 3:15 a.m, according to State Police. His wallet was stolen.

Benneman was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and theft by unlawful taking. He is being held at the Middlesex County Jail.

Surveillance photo of a man wanted by State Police for robbing and beating an elderly man at the Parkway service area (NJ State Police)

