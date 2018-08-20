WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A woman driving home last week said she encountered a man in a larger car who berated her in a fit of road rage before she was able to speed away from him.

Pasquale Dangelantonio has since been charged with harassment and criminal mischief in the incident.

The altercation happened last Thursday at the intersection of GreenTree and Egg Harbor roads in Washington Township, according to the woman, who identified herself as Melanie. She said the Dangelantonio, who police said was from the Sewell section of town, had made a right turn on red just ahead of her as she was going through a green light.

"I came close to his bumper, because again I had the right of way and he went through a red light, decided to get an inch from my car at a red light and bang on my car," she said in a Facebook post .

Melanie recorded much of the encounter, but said before the camera turned on Dangelantonio had banged on her car with his fist and tried to open her door through the window.

WARNING: Though censored, the video below includes repeated profanity and other harsh language:

The recording starts with Dangelantonio calling her a "c***" and a "f****** jerkoff," among other expletives.

The woman can be heard asking Dangelantonio for his name, at which point he says "give me your f***** name and I'll give you my name," and telling her "you drive like s***."

The video of the encounter ends as the woman drives away after Dangelantonio calls her a "p***y," and she calls him a psychopath. She told New Jersey 101.5 that Dangelantonio caused more than $1,000 in damage to her car, but that she was thankful to get away without being physically hurt.

In an update to her original post, Melanie said several of Dangelantonio's "family members, friends and co workers reached out with embarrassment and their condolences."

New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Monday afternoon whether Dangelantonio had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

