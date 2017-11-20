You definitely won’t be shopping at these 13 stores in NJ

Every year at the beginning of the holiday season, there’s a ritual that we all take part in. We start looking to see which retail stores are open on Thanksgiving.

Obviously, there is a controversy that brews every year over whether or not retail stores should stay open on Thanksgiving, but the fact of the matter is many people in New Jersey like to use those few precious hours during which they don’t have to work to get a head start on their holiday shopping.

There’s a new ritual though, one that has come into play in the last few years, and that is searching to see which stores are still actually in business! With the proliferation of online retail, we’ve been losing more and more brick-and-mortar retail stores every year.

In light of this, I have provided a list for you of the retail chains that have gone out of business in the past year and which new Jersey locations in particular are slated to close or have already closed. So before you set out on your holiday shopping spree this year make sure to check this list!

This is by no means a complete list, and since Closings may not be official yet, I would advise you to check with Google to make sure of the accuracy and timing of these closings. But these are 13 prominent chains that have announced closings in New Jersey, so it would be prudent to do a little research before setting out this year!

    American Apparel

    Locations closing: Menlo Park Mall, Cherry Hill, Hoboken.

    Sports Authority

    Locations closing: All locations.

    Bebe

    Locations closing: Menlo Park, Jersey Shore Outlets, Freehold, Lawrence, Blackwood, Elizabeth, Cherry Hill, Paramus, Short Hills.

    HHGregg

    Locations closing: Morristown, Mays Landing, Deptford

    JCPenney

    Locations closing: Middle Township

    Kmart

    Locations closing: Clementon, East Brunswick, Pleasantville, Mantua, Rio Grande, Manahawkin.

    The Limited

    Locations closing: All locations.

    Payless

    Locations closing: East Rutherford, Marlton, East Brunswick, Phillipsburg, Bloomfield, Cape May, Cherry Hill, Marlboro.

    RadioShack

    Locations closing: Bayonne, Bloomfield, Brick, Elmwood Park, Edgewater, Glassboro, Hammonton, Harrison, Lakewood, Medford, Neptune, Paterson, Passaic

    rue21

    Locations closing: Livingston, Toms River, Tinton Falls, Mays Landing, Vineland

    Teavana

    Locations closing: All locations.

    True Religion

    Locations closing: Garden State Plaza

    Wet Seal

    Locations closing: All locations.

