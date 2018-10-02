You can spend 30 hours in a coffin for a chance at $300

JACKSON — Fright Fest has returned to Six Flags Great Adventure and with it the park is offering guests a chance to win $300 — provided they're willing to lay in a coffin for 30 hours.

Six people will be chosen randomly to enter the contest, where they will lay in a coffin from 1 p.m. on Oct. 28 until 7 p.m. the following day. Contestants will get a six-minute break every hour, but all meals must be eaten in the coffin.

Anyone who gets out of the coffin outside of their allotted break will be automatically disqualified.

While the coffins will have lids, they will not cover the contestants' faces. People at the park during the contest will be able to walk by and take pictures of the event.

The winners will get $300 in cash, as well as two Gold Season Passes for next year, two basic dining season passes and two Fright Fest passes for the Haunted Houses.

The winner also gets to keep the coffin.

If more than one of the contestants makes it to the 30-hour mark a drawing will be held for the cash prize, but all the contestants will get a Gold Season Pass and two Fright Fest passes for the haunted houses.

"At Six Flags Great Adventure we know that as Halloween continues to grow in popularity year after year, poeple are always looking to up the fear factor and this is the perfect way to celebrate the last few days of Fright Fest leading up to Oct. 31," a statement from the park said.

Eligible coffin-dwellers must be at least 18 and have a valid photo ID. They also cannot have any medical conditions that would be a health risk for lying in the coffin for 30 hours. All contestants will need to sign a waiver, and must be willing to lie in the coffin, which is just 2 feet by 7 feet. The six chosen contestants must provide their own pillow, sleeping bag or blankets.

Anyone interested in participating must register before midnight on Oct. 14. The six people will be chosen on Oct. 16, and must confirm their participation by October 18. There is only one entry allowed per person.

You can learn more about the contest on the park's Facebook page , and learn more about all the Fright Fest activities on the park's website .

