Yet another rainy summer weekend for New Jersey

As the summer rolls on, this will be the twelfth weekend since Memorial Day Weekend. A whopping nine of those weekends have seen measurable rain somewhere in the Garden State. (The exceptions are 6/16-6/17, 6/30-7/1, and 7/7-7/8.) Of course, that tally includes this Saturday and Sunday — which neither day looks like a total washout, the weekend certainly looks predominately wet.

Friday , on the other hand, will be another pleasant summer day. Especially this morning, as many Jersey cities and towns have fallen into the 60s! Yes, that drier air and lower humidity arrived right on schedule, and you'll notice the air is far less thick and way more comfortable Friday morning than during the rest of the week.

After some patchy morning fog lifts, we'll see mostly sunny skies for most of the sky. Thicker cloud cover will enter the picture Friday afternoon . We'll enjoy reasonable humidity levels and very warm temperatures, in the 80s along the coast and closer to 90 degrees further inland. (Very similar to Thursday.)

As a slow-moving front approaches North Jersey Friday evening , I have to add the chance for a shower to the forecast between about 6 p.m. and Midnight, again mainly to the north. After Midnight, the threat for widespread rain will increase across the entire state — this initial batch of wet weather should remain light.

Once again, a stalled front over New Jersey will serve as an expressway for constant storm systems over several consecutive days, including the weekend. This kind of setup makes it hard to pinpoint the exact timing and intensity of rain — but I'll try my best!

I think we'll see about 3 or 4 distinct rounds of rain on Saturday . Some of that rain could be heavy or steady at times, especially Saturday afternoon . On the flip side, yes there will be patches of dry weather in between the raindrops. (In fact, from my chair, Saturday night is looking like the driest stretch of the weekend.)

In addition to soggy, it's going to be quite cloudy and cool this weekend. High temperatures will be limited to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees — that's it!

The rain on Sunday looks a bit steadier. But again I'm not forecasting a total washout for anyone or everyone. High temps will be slightly warmer Sunday afternoon , in the lower 80s for most.

By the end of the weekend, the driest spots in the state will probably have a fresh half-inch in the rain gauge. The wettest locales will pick up an inch or two of rainfall.

New Jersey's forecast will remain unsettled for Monday and Tuesday too, as scattered showers and thunderstorms pass across the state. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

Just as our period of wet weather exits, thermometers will start to cook again with 90s returning to the forecast by the middle of next week .

Have a great weekend!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.