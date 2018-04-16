Yet another infant left abandoned — this time, in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK — An infant was found abandoned at a Middlesex County home on Monday — the third discovery of an abandoned in the past week.

A woman told News 12 New Jersey she found the baby boy next to her home. She told the news outlet the baby looked like a baby doll.

Andrea Boulton, spokeswoman for the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office, told Patch of Edison the boy was hospitalized, but would not confirm if he was alive.

The Patch reported a heavy police presence on Lincoln Avenue.

A newborn was found Sunday afternoon on the porch of a Trenton home inside a duffel bag wrapped in a blanket. The black or Hispanic infanl,estimated to be 24 to 48 hours old, was taken to a local hospital and was in good health.

"With the public's help we're trying to locate the infant's mother to put closure to this and find out what happened," Trenton Police Lt. David Cruz said of that case.

In another incident, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is also asking for the public's help finding who left a deceased 10-month-old baby girl in a suitcase last week along PATH tracks.

