Yes, there really is a Salem County in New Jersey

I was looking for a quiet place to get away, not far from home on Sunday. About a year and a half ago, I discovered Auburn Road Winery in Pilesgrove, New Jersey.

The weather was chilly that early spring day, so we drank wine and ate something light inside. This time, the weather was perfect for sitting outside near the grape vineyard and enjoying a quiet bottle of wine and some good food.

It really is different in that part of the state. The pace seems slower, the people seem a little nicer, and there are far fewer of them than what we know in the rest of New Jersey. There are a few wineries, farm markets, and lots of open space. It just feels like a different culture and climate. More relaxing, more peaceful and a perfect quick getaway if Exit 2 off the turnpike is not too much of a drive for you.

If you like wine, the local wineries have really stepped up their game in recent years and you're probably not more than a 40-minute drive from any one of the 45 here in the Garden State . Whether it's a winery or other attraction you may have heard about, it's always nice to get out of your area code and take a drive to some part of the state you've never been to. You'll probably discover something about this state that you never knew.

