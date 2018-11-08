Yes, it’s time for Christmas in November!

No kidding. Christmastime is one of the most joyous, fun and memorable seasons on the calendar. Even if you don't celebrate the religious holiday, it's a time for family, friends and festive events to bring people together.

So in the spirit of the holiday, I'm playing one of my favorite Christmas tunes to end the show every morning through the New Year: " Christmas Wrapping " by the Waitresses!

That's right. It's gonna get stuck in your head faster that you can say, "Hey Spadea, cut it out, it's not even Thanksgiving yet!!"

Hit me up on Twitter and let me know your favorite Christmas song. We may get a few requests in closer to December. Use the HashTag #ChristmsInNovember

