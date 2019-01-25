‘Yes, I am blocking YOU!’

I typically don't like to block people on social media.

The free exchange of ideas is so important to meaningful conversations and everyone is entitled to their different opinions. Every once in a while however, if people start using really explicit or threatening language, they'll get the block!

Last week, I blocked someone live on the air not for what they said on social media, but because the guy sued the Mayor of Carteret for blocking him on Facebook! Suing over being blocked? Even elected officials should be able to block people who act out-of-control and nasty on social media.

Free speech does have some limitations.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: