Man clings to life after crash destroys his iconic hot dog stand

BEACHWOOD — A GoFundMe page was posted to help Der Wunder Wiener owner Gerry LaCrosse as he recovers from injuries suffered in a crash that destroyed his hot dog stand on Monday.

The 74-year-old businessman and Beachwood councilman remained hospitalized for "multiple surgeries" after a SUV driven by Mark Popkowski, 52, of Forked River, destroyed the small structure where the business had stood for 34 years along Route 9.

Popkowski has not been charged with any crime.

The GoFundMe page said that LaCrosse was pinned underneath heavy equipment by the impact of the crash.

"Gerald is one of the kindest, most generous and hard-working people you'll ever meet. He is a loving husband, father and grandfather who planned to continue working as long as possible before eventually passing the business on to his children and grandchildren," according to a message on the page created by his niece, Charissa Fromm, and son, Jerry LaCrosse.

Donations will help LaCrosse with lost wages, medical expenses and replacing his car.

Fromm also thanked the community for their support on behalf of LaCrosse's family.

"We're all so thankful for the support of the community, his family, friends and neighbors during this difficult time."

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ