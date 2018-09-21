WTF is this vehicle?

It's not the greatest picture. I was coming to a red light that was about to turn green so I had to get my car fully stopped then grab a very fast picture. A moment later this mystery vehicle took off. It has me along with Bill Doyle and Joe Votruba stumped. They both say they've seen it before. I never have. But none of us knows what exactly this is.

It's obviously a trike of some sort. Note the back wheel in dead center. But this looks like something out of a movie. Mad Max perhaps. Or a fourth Back To The Future that they never made. An open air concept like a two-seater convertible yet clearly requiring helmets. So I'm just curious, anyone know what this thing is? A make and model so I can look this bad boy up? Email me at dd@nj1015.com or leave an answer in the comment section if you know.

