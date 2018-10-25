Would you spend a week living on a billboard?
Thanks to Andy Chase, the afternoon guy on our sister station 105.7 The Hawk, you don't have to, he's got it covered. Yup, Andy is back at it again, high atop a billboard in Toms River for a week raising money for a good local Jersey cause. His goal is to raise $105,700 for "Oceans of Love" an Ocean County charity dedicating to helping local families who are struggling with a kid fighting cancer. They provide financial and emotional support to kids and the entire family who is suffering through the experience. Here's how you can help: oceanoflove.org.
More from New Jersey 101.5: