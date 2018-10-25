Would you spend a week living on a billboard?

Thanks to Andy Chase, the afternoon guy on our sister station 105.7 The Hawk , you don't have to, he's got it covered. Yup, Andy is back at it again, high atop a billboard in Toms River for a week raising money for a good local Jersey cause. His goal is to raise $105,700 for "Oceans of Love" an Ocean County charity dedicating to helping local families who are struggling with a kid fighting cancer. They provide financial and emotional support to kids and the entire family who is suffering through the experience. Here's how you can help: oceanoflove.org .

