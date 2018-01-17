Story by Taryn Pire and provided by New Jersey Family Magazine.

From cooking classes to concerts, these ideas are actually worth leaving your warm, toasty house for.

Jan. 20

Into brass music? This show at Morristown’s Bickford Theatre will have it all. From blues to jazz, three virtuosos will have you toe-tapping in your seat.

Be amazed at UCPAC by this world-class crew of illusionists. Disappearances, levitation, teleportation and more will stump you time and time again.

Jan. 21

Be dazzled by three dance performances that vary in style and culture. If you enjoy the ballet, you won’t want to miss this White Eagle Hall production in Jersey City.

Jan. 22 to 26

Calling all foodies! Downtown Rahway is waiting to be discovered. Participating eateries (including Nancy’s Townhouse, Sabor Peruano, Haruka Sushi and Luciano’s Ristorante, to name a few) are offering a prix fixe menu of $40 or less (minus drinks, tax and tip) for lunch, dinner or both.

Jan. 25

These apps are fun, tasty and vegan. Learn how to make them at North Plainfield Memorial Library’s adult-only cooking class.

Jan. 27

Head to this East Rutherford hub for a free food fest full of chili and salsa. Get your fair share of free samples before the People’s Choice vote, or show off your skills by entering the contest yourself.

Ongoing

Every Friday for the rest of the year, head to Freehold for a 21-and-over bash. Grab a bite at the Game Time Bar and Grill, dance along to a DJ, explore the indoor boardwalk and treat yourself at the Broadway Sweets candy store. Don’t skip out on go karting, laser tag or the 4-D theater!

Learn West Coast Swing with WCS National Champion Arjay Centeno. Bring a partner to socialize and dance with at this Belleville hotspot.

Get a head start on your New Year’s resolution on Wednesdays all month long by getting some air at Princeton Integral Yoga Community Center. Go with the girls or bring a date.

On every first and third Saturday of the month, see a live shadowcast of everyone’s fave cult classic at Bellevue Theater in Montclair. Bring your props and dress to impress in true RHPS fashion.

Taste Faustini Wines straight from Napa, CA at the Long Branch tasting room. Sample 3 different 1.5 oz pours alongside chocolate (courtesy of 2 Chicks with Chocolate, a chocolatier with locations in Metuchen and Middletown) and cheese pairings with the help of a wine enthusiast.

Book a seat at this Westwood makeup bar and take a lesson in smoky eye, cat eye, contouring and more. Choose a date and time, then the wine and snacks. You’ll also get 10 percent off all Muah Makeup products after the class.

Get styled as a group at Drybar in Paramus or Summit. Sip some bubbly while getting signature styles like the Old Fashioned, Cosmo and Uptini. All products and styles have punny names inspired by classic cocktails.

Choose a paint day, throw on an apron and get to work at one of 17 New Jersey locales. Don’t forget to bring your snacks or wine to this BYOB fave.

This paint-your-own gem has studios in 6 NJ towns. Join a regularly scheduled class or book a private party.

Reserve a bay in Edison to shoot golf balls while chowing down on signature cocktails and high-end apps. Best part? You don’t need to be a golfer to have a blast.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Eatontown offers a unique way to release your stress . Get safety training before taking a lesson in hatchet throwing. Then practice your skills by throwing in a private pit. You’ll quickly discover how addictive it is to nail the bullseye on wooden targets.

