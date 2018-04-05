Worried about guns? It’s the bombs that really scare me

Jim Gearhart agrees — access to weapons is a problem. Not everyone needs an assault rifle, he says. But let's not pretend other guns can't do damage, too.

In any case, Jim says — it's not our core problem, or our only one. The biggies? Our "culture of violence ... and the ease of getting the materials to carry out violence."

More than what a gunman might do, Jim's worried any nut with an Internet connection can find bomb-making instructions online and get the materials without much hassle. And that keeps him up at night.

He hopes he's not giving anyone ideas — but "I think a psychopath would have thought of this," Jim says in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

He notes perhaps the first and one of the worst school massacres was in 1927, in Bath Township, Michigan — when 38 elementary schoolchildren were killed by a disgruntled school board treasurer with homemade bombs. And, Jim says, the knowledge of how to use and access to dangerous materials have come a long way since then.

That's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast.

— Townsquare Media staff

