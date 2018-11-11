RARITAN (Somerset) — Sunday marks 100 years since the end of World War I, and while hostilities stopped at 11 o'clock on the 11th day of the 11th month, the United States' involvement did not officially end until more than two years later in Somerset County.

President Warren G. Harding signed the Knox-Porter Resolution at the estate of New Jersey Sen. Joseph Frelinghuysen in Raritan. The resolution passed the House of Representatives and the Senate on July 1, 1921, and was signed by Harding the next day, according to the House website . The resolution "would not repeal the declaration of the state of war between the U.S. and the Imperial German Government," but rather "declare the state of war to be at an end," according to the website.

The resolution also declared peace separately with Austria and Hungary, according to the House website.

Harding signed the resolution ending the war in New Jersey because he was playing golf in the state at the time, according to a post on the Somerset County website . A plaque was placed at the spot of the former Frelinghuysen estate, located on Route 28 in Raritan.

While the Frelinghuysen estate no longer exists there is a plaque where it once stood. The plaque is located near a Burger King on Route 28. The Frelinghuysen name plays a prominent role in New Jersey's political history, most recently with Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen who announced his retirement from the house this year.

The longtime Representative will be succeeded by Mikie Sherill , marking the first time the 11th Congressional District will have new representation since 1985.

