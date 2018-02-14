Worker carjacked outside Scotchwood Diner

SCOTCH PLAINS — A worker leaving his shift at the Scotchwood Diner was assaulted and carjacked Wednesday.

Two men were waiting for the 43-year-old Belleville man, who moments before had gone outside to warm up his 2001 Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the Route diner, Scotch Plains police told NJ.com.

The worker suffered injuries to his hand and face.

Police did not provide a description of the men who took the car, which was found in Westfield.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 908-322-7100.

