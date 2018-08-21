Woodbridge dad was left to die on Route 1 — Family seeks answers

WOODBRIDGE — The loved ones of a 31-year-old township father who was hit and killed by a car last week on Route 1 are hoping someone will come forward with answers.

John Kukuch Jr. was killed by a hit-and-run driver while he crossed Route 1 South near Route 35 about 1:20 a.m. last Monday morning, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

His sister, Jennifer Bentivegna, said that police have told her they believe her brother was hit by a dark colored, newer model SUV.

Despite that information, she said there are still "a lot of missing pieces right now." She said she does not know where he was coming from.

"People that were with him aren't coming forward and speaking up," she said. "We're just hoping that people that saw him or heard from him, whether it was on social media, or a text or a phone call — anything — can come forward with any information, because even though it may seem so small to them it could be something really big to us or the police to put together."

John Kukuch Jr. via Facebook

The family established a GoFundMe , which his sister said will be used as a reward for any information about his death. The fund, which was started yesterday, has already raised more than $4,600 of a $7,500 goal. Bentivegna created the page and on it described her brother as having "a heart of gold and would help anyone without hesitation."

The page features a picture of Kukuch and his 8-year-old son, who Bentivegna called "his world." As a father and an uncle, Kukuch left a lasting imprint on the family, which she said has been "shattered."

John Kukuch Jr. via Facebook

"He was such a bright spirit in our family. He had this wonderful and this huge smile and it was like he was the life of the party," she said. "He was so selfless. He just did anything for anyone."

Bentivegna said the Woodbridge police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office have been working vigilantly on the case but that more help is needed to help find the person who hit her brother and left him to die.

John Kukuch Jr. via Facebook

"It's gotta be someone. Someone's neighbor, someone's co-worker, someone's family," she said. "Stay vigilant. Keep your eyes open."

She asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Woodbridge police at 732-634-7711 or the Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-8842. Information can also be sent through the GoFundMe to Bentivegna.

John Kukuch Jr. via Facebook

More From New Jersey 101.5