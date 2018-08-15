Women more worried about their health care than men

Women are feeling significantly worse than men about several key health care issues, according to a new Bankrate.com survey.

About 57 percent of women are worried they might not have affordable health insurance in the future, compared to 51 percent of men.

Not only is the cost or access to health care weighing on the psyche of Americans, women seem to be bearing the brunt of it and they are not seeking the medical care they need, says Bankrate.com senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick.

He says 25 percent of women surveyed say they or a relative living in their household avoided going to the doctor in the past year because of cost.

Hamrick says half of the women surveyed over the last year also found that at least one medical bill they received was more costly than expected.

"I'm guessing that many women, in fact, are those who are sort of shepherding the finances or the monthly bills in households and therefore they are seeing what's happening in real time more often than men," Hamrick said.

Hamrick says younger Baby Boomers (ages 54-63) are the most concerned that they might not have affordable health insurance in the future, with 67 percent saying they are very or somewhat worried.

Gen Xers (ages 38-53) are not far behind at 59 percent. Older Millennials (ages 28-37) were most likely to be caught off guard by their most recent medical bill.

There is also concern about what kind of coverage people will have in retirement.

One of the most surprising findings in this survey is that 93 percent of women have health insurance compared to 88 percent of men.

To ease health care insurance concerns in the future, Hamrick suggests that you manage your health care costs. Ask the questions. Ask the doctor or the lab if you absolutely need that test or service. Ask them for a price break.You might be surprised on how much you can save.

