Women are smarter and Spadea is MIA — #SpeakingMillennial

Sometimes working several jobs means one job gets in the way of the others.

We ran late taping Chasing News a couple weeks ago so I had to leave it up to my able co-hosts, Jessica Gibson and Jay Black to carry the episode with our special guest, Anna Lacey .

Of course they did an outstanding job and it could be suggested after this episode that I run late more often.

Anna is the former entertainment reporter for Fox 5 in New York City. She's also the star of a new TV project that Jay and I are working on...more to come on that in the next few weeks...but you'll get a pretty good idea from this episode.

Enjoy!

