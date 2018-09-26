Women are smarter and Spadea is MIA — #SpeakingMillennial
Sometimes working several jobs means one job gets in the way of the others.
We ran late taping Chasing News a couple weeks ago so I had to leave it up to my able co-hosts, Jessica Gibson and Jay Black to carry the episode with our special guest, Anna Lacey.
Of course they did an outstanding job and it could be suggested after this episode that I run late more often.
Anna is the former entertainment reporter for Fox 5 in New York City. She's also the star of a new TV project that Jay and I are working on...more to come on that in the next few weeks...but you'll get a pretty good idea from this episode.
Enjoy!
