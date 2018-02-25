Woman’s body found on Montclair street identified

MONTCLAIR — The woman whose body was found on the street near Montclair State University on Saturday night was an au pair from Israel who was struck by a bus.

She was identified as Maya Moar, a 26-year-old from Holon, Israel who was working for a Montclair family by acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino.

Laurino said Moar was struck by a DeCamp Bus around 6 p.m. as she exited at the intersection of Mount Hebron Road and Grove Street. The bus did not stop, according to the prosecutor.

The intersection was closed for several hours for an investigation that included asking nearby residents for surveillance video footage, according to the report.Moar was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person who answered the phone at DeCamp said no one would be available to comment until Monday.

Laurino said anyone with information about the incident to call the Essex County Prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-TIPS -4EC.

