Woman’s body found dead in fire, but fire may not have killed her

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A woman whose body was found inside an apartment after a weekend fire has been identified by police.

The body of Caitlin Clark, 33, a resident at the Hamilton Village apartments off Reeves Avenue, was found and removed from an apartment, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. She was pronounced said at the scene.

EMS workers said Clark's injuries may not have come as the result of the fire, which started around 3 a.m. The Prosecutor's Office did not disclose in whose apartment her body was found.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fire, which remains under investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Arson Unit.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of Clark's death.

The Prosecutor's Office asked anyone with information about the fire to call 609-989-6406.

