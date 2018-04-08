Woman with gunshot wound drove to convenience store, report says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A woman drove herself to a convenience store after being shot in the stomach on Saturday night, according to media reports.

Citing "multiple sources" NJ.com reported the woman was involved in a domestic dispute at the Millstream Apartments on Blackwood Barnsboro Road in Washington Township. She drove about a mile to the end of the road to an Xpress Mart where she asked the cashier to call 911, the report said.

The website story said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute, and the gunman had left the apartment by the time police arrived.

A spokesman for the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said more information will be released on Sunday afternoon.

