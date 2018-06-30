Woman thrown off bike, then fatally struck by car on Route 1

WEST WINDSOR — A woman was killed Friday night after she was thrown from a motorcycle and then struck by a car as she tried to get up from the roadway.

The accident left Route 1 closed for about four hours.

The 52-year-old driver of a 1990 Honda CBR Motorcycle lost control near the Market Fair shopping area just after 11 p.m., causing his passenger, a 42-year-old West Trenton woman, to be thrown into the road, according to West Windsor police.

As the woman stood up, police said she was struck by a Ford Marquis driven by a 30-year-old Trenton woman. She was taken to the Capital Health Systems Fuld Trauma Center where she died from her injuries. The motorcyclist, a Hamilton resident, was taken to the same facility.

The driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash.

No charges have been filed in the case and the identities of those involved have not yet been disclosed.

Police asked anyone with information related to the crash to contact them at 609-799-1222.