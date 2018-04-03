Woman stole $150K from 94-year-old, leaving him broke, cops say

PARK RIDGE — A woman who had power of attorney for her 94-year-old neighbor is accused of stealing over $150,000 for her own use — including the construction of an addition to her own home.

Kim Covello, 63, was granted durable power of attorney in 2012 and directed funds to herself and members of her family until 2016, according to Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo. The prosecutor's Financial Crimes Unit became aware of the situation when a complaint was made to the Bergen County Board of Social Services Adult Protective Services Unit (APS) in April, 2017, the prosecutor said.

The elderly woman's funds were completely depleted by Covello, and the woman now needs public assistance financing, according to Cato.

Calo did not disclose more details about the investigation.

Covello is charged with one count of theft by deception with the amount involved being greater than $75,000 and one count of elder abuse. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday morning.