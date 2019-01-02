Woman killed in Rahway fire; firefighter injured in Jersey City

RAHWAY — A woman died in a two-alarm house fire in Rahway while while an apartment building fire in Jersey City injured a firefighter .

Acting Rahway Fire Chief Michael Roberts told News 12 New Jersey that a woman was trapped on the second floor of the Washington Street house.

Three others escaped the home located near the Grover Cleveland Elementary School.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News identified the victim as Shonda Smith.

Meanwhile in Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said a three-alarm fire at a multi-family three-story building on Garfield Avenue injured at least one firefighter. Aerial video from CBS New York shows flames coming from the roof.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

