Woman killed crossing Route 9, police say

LAKEWOOD — An elderly woman was killed after being struck as she crossed Route 9 late Sunday afternoon.

Lakewood Police said Sofia Biernacka, 76, of Lakewood was crossing near 6th Street just around 5:30 p.m. She later died at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

The woman did not use a crosswalk while crossing, according to police.

The driver, Victor Indiero, 63, of Freehold was traveling south on Route 9 in his 2017 Hyundai, according to police. He was questioned about the crash and released pending further investigation. Indiero's car was impounded as part of the investigation, according to police, who said excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Route 9 was closed for 4 hours on Sunday night for an investigation.

The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report this incident.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office ran a safety initiative last December after more than a dozen people were killed crossing streets in Lakewood.

