Woman killed by roommate in Jersey Shore motel, police say

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A man is accused of killing his roommate in a Jersey Shore motel.

Sharon Falcetano, 59, was found dead Thursday night on the floor of a room she shared at the Glendale Motel on Lincoln Avenue with Matthew Demartin, 37, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato.

An autopsy determined Falentano suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries to her head and body.

Martin was taken into custody several blocks away by Seaside Heights police.

Cononato did not disclose a motive for the homicide.

Demartin is charged with murder and is being held in the Ocean County Jail pending his first court appearance.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Demartin had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

