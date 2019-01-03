Woman killed by drunk, unlicensed driver on Route 676, police say

CAMDEN — A driver who ran over and killed a woman who had gotten out of her car on Route 676 on New Year's Day has been charged with vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

Scherwana Hawkins, 30, of Camden, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox northbound when she struck Capri A. Moody, 30, of Edwardsville, Pennsylvania, about 1:15 a.m., according to State Police Trooper Charles Marchan.

Hawkins remained at the scene and was later arrested.

Marchan said the circumstances of the crash remained under investigation. It was not clear why Moody pulled over and got out of her vehicle.

According to her Facebook page, Moody is a former resident of Camden and worked at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The profile describes her as a mother of a boy and girl.

Hawkins was being held at the Camden County Jail.

