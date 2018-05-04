Woman shot dead driving on Route 33 in Freehold, cops say

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A woman was shot and killed as she drove on Route 33 late Thursday night and a suspect taken into custody after an all-night manhunt.

Sciascia Calhoun, 24, was shot as she turned onto Halls Mills Road from the Route 33 bypass, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman, who said she was taken to CentraState Medical Center in Freehold where she died.

Her 1-year-old child and boyfriend traveling with her were not hurt, according to Swendeman, who did not know where Calhoun was from.

Route 33 was closed between Halls Mills Road and Route 79 into the morning commute as police searched for the gunman who was taken into custody after 8 a.m. on Friday morning, according to Swendeman, who did not disclose his identity but said there is no longer any threat to the public.

It's the second fatal shooting on a Monmouth County highway in the past week. Eal Lloyd Sanders of Neptune City was fired at as he drove south on Route 18 early Sunday morning.

Prosecutor Christoper Grammicioni said bullet holes were found in the front of his Mercedes along with over a dozen bullet casings along the road. No arrests have yet been made in that incident.